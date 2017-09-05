Podcast | Fearsome Twosome: Rams prepare to open the regular season without Aaron Donald

The preseason is officially over and the Rams will open the regular season on Sunday (1:05 p.m., Ch. 2) when they host the Andrew Luck-less Indianapolis Colts at the Coliseum.
With roster cuts, waiver pick ups and training camp practices all in the past, it’s time for another episode of the Fearsome Twosome podcast with Lindsey Thiry and Gary Klein.
This week’s topics include:
- Aaron Donald’s holdout continues as the Rams prepare for opener
- No Andrew Luck for the Colts
- Roster cuts
- Listener questions
- Thiry and Klein’s season predictions
