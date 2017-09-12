Podcast | Fearsome Twosome: Rams rout Colts in opener and Aaron Donald ends his holdout

The Rams are perfect at the Coliseum following their 46-9 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

But the big news came on Saturday when All Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald ended his holdout and reported to the Rams.

So with that in mind, it’s time for another edition of the Fearsome Twosome podcast with Lindsey Thiry and Gary Klein.

This week’s topics include:

It’s a rout: Rams beat Colts 46-9

The defense was dominant even without Donald

Oh, hey, Aaron Donald is back

Contract extensions

Listener questions

