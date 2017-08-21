Rancho Santa Margarita eliminated from Little League World Series

The Little League team from Rancho Santa Margarita weathered a solar eclipse and a 76-minute rain delay Monday. But it couldn’t overcome one bad inning in its game with Jackson, N.J., which scored nine times in the third to knock Rancho out of the Little League World Series, 12-9.

Jackson, which has averaged more than 10 runs in its past seven games — including three in the World Series — pounded out 16 hits, including a pair of home runs from R.J. Vashey and another from Charlie Meglio.

Jackson, champion of the Mid-Atlantic Region, advances to the semifinals of the loser’s bracket against the winner of Monday’s late game between Walla Walla, Wash., and Fairfield, Conn.

Rancho will come home, its World Series over after an opening-game win and back-to-back losses.The West Region champion finishes its summer all-star schedule 17-2.

Rancho took a quick lead in the first when Tyler Ankrum beat out an infield single and came around to score on an error and a pair of wild pitches. With a storm approaching, both teams were then pulled off the field and replaced by a tarp.

Shortly after play resumed, homers from Vashey and Meglio — sandwiched around an infield single from Garrett Drew — gave Jackson a lead it never gave back.

Jackson appeared to put the game away in the third, scoring nine times on nine hits, including Vashey’s second home run, to make it 12-1. But Rancho wouldn’t quit, answering with five runs in the bottom of the inning.

Danny Lawler, Matt Haddad, A.J. Gamulao, Joey Gray and Drew Rutter keyed the six-hit rally by driving in runs. Gamulao, Gray and Rutter also scored in the inning.

Rancho made it interesting in the sixth, scoring three times to make the final margin close.

Rutter, Gamulao, Joey Gray and Ankrum had two hits each for Rancho. Ankrum also scored three times.

Vashey had three hits while Meglio, Drew and Andy Osmond collected two each for Jackson, which got at least one hit from 11 players.

