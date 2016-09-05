Josh Boutte of LSU suspended for late hit against Wisconsin

It was the cheapest shot of college football’s opening weekend and now Louisiana State offensive lineman Josh Boutte will pay for it.

Boutte has been suspended for LSU’s home opener against Jacksonville State on Saturday night, the university announced on Monday.

“Josh made a mistake and will serve a one-game suspension because of it,” Coach Les Miles said. “Even though this was done by mistake, a play like this does not belong in the game of football and therefore action must be taken.”

The hit occurred late in LSU’s 16-14 upset loss to Wisconsin at Lambeau Field on Saturday. With the Tigers driving for a potential winning score, Wisconsin defensive back D’Cota Dixon intercepted a pass and — with the play over — began to celebrate, running toward his sideline.

Boutte blindsided him, laying him flat on the turf, and was immediately ejected.

The senior guard called Dixon on Monday to apologize, Miles said, adding: “This play does not define Josh as a person and is not indicative of the type of player he is.”

