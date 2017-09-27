Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino reportedly fired amid bribery investigation

Amid reports that men's basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich have been fired, Louisville has scheduled a news conference for 10 a.m. Pacific time, when officials are expected to address the university’s involvement in a federal bribery investigation, the latest scandal involving the Cardinals men’s basketball program.

Pitino's attorney, Steve Spence, has told the Courier-Journal that Louisville has put the basketball coach on administrative leave, but has “effectively fired” Pitino amid the bribery investigation.

Pitino is not mentioned in the federal indictment announced Tuesday that resulted in the arrest of 10 people, including four assistant basketball coaches at major Division I programs. The investigation and arrests come as Pitino and Louisville are appealing NCAA sanctions following a sex scandal that began nearly two years ago.

In the latest investigation, federal prosecutors say at least three top high school recruits were promised payments of as much as $150,000, using money supplied by Adidas, to attend two universities sponsored by the athletic shoe company. Court papers didn’t name the schools but contained enough details to identify one of them as Louisville.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

