Trump says NBA champions won't get White House invite, but the NHL's Capitals probably will

LeBron James and Stephen Curry made it clear earlier this week that no matter who wins the NBA championship this year, neither team would be making the traditional White House visit. President Trump said Friday morning that neither James’ Cleveland Cavaliers nor Curry’s Golden State Warriors would be invited anyway.
“I didn't invite LeBron James, and I didn't invite Steph Curry. We're not going to invite either team,” Trump told reporters before leaving for the G-7 summit in Canada.
Last year, Trump rescinded an invitation to the 2017 NBA champion Warriors after Curry and others indicated they wouldn’t be attending, prompting a classic response from James on Twitter: “U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!”
On Monday, Trump withdrew a White House invitation to the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, less than a day before they were supposed to make their visit. Several members of the team had decided not to attend the event, and White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders accused the team of trying to pull "a political stunt."
James and Curry spoke to reporters about Trump’s move during Tuesday’s NBA Finals media session.
“It's typical of him,” James said of Trump. “I don't know. I mean, I know no matter who wins this series, no one wants the invite anyway. So it won't be Golden State or Cleveland going.”
Curry added: “But I think I agree with Bron. Pretty sure the way we handled things last year, kind of stay consistent with that.”
Speaking to reporters Friday morning, Trump listed championship teams that have visited the White House during his presidency and indicated that the Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals also are likely to receive an invite.
"I think we'll have the Caps. We'll see," Trump said. "You know, my attitude is if they want to be here, the greatest place on Earth, I'm here. If they don't want to be here, I don't want them."