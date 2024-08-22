Stephen Curry endorses Kamala Harris by video at DNC, days after coach Kerr speech

Stephen Curry, the three-point-draining Golden State Warrior and NBA All-Star who just won a gold medal with Team USA at the Paris Olympics, appeared via video at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday night to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as the nation’s next president.

Curry, with his gold medal around his neck, said the “unity on and off the court” at the Olympics “reminded us all that together we can do all things and continue to inspire the world.”

“And that’s why I believe that Kamala as president could bring unity back and continue to move our country forward,” he said. “This is about preserving hope and belief in our country, making sure families can be taken care of during their most precious times.”

Curry’s remarks came two days after Steve Kerr, coach of Team USA in Paris and of multiple championship-winning Warriors teams, spoke in person at the Democrats’ convention in Chicago. He also endorsed Harris and her vice presidential running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Kerr said leaders must “display dignity,” “tell the truth” and “care for and love the people that they are leading.” Harris and Walz, he said, have those qualities. His insinuation was clearly that former President Trump does not.

Kerr, one of the NBA’s most liberal voices and someone who has sparred with Trump in the past, also said that after the election results are tallied in November, “we can — in the words of the great Steph Curry — we can tell Donald Trump, ‘Night, night.’”

Curry’s “night, night” gesture is something he does after scoring against opponents on the court, where he rests his face on his hands as if heading to sleep — a suggestion that the game is all but over.

Curry did not make the gesture himself in his video Thursday. But he did note his visit with the Warriors to the White House last year to celebrate the team’s 2022 NBA title at the invitation of President Biden. That’s where he met Harris.

“I can tell you one thing I knew then and I definitely know now: The Oval Office suits her well,” he said.

Trump rescinded another Warriors’ invitation to the White House to celebrate their 2017 championship after Curry criticized Trump’s attacks on Black athletes who were kneeling during the national anthem to protest the mistreatment of Black people by police.

Curry closed his short video by referencing another DNC speaker — and perhaps its most celebrated speech.

“In the words of Michelle Obama, ‘Do something!’” Curry said to cheers from the convention floor. “Go vote, be active. Let’s show out in November like never before.”