UCLA basketball signs two shooting guards

UCLA’s basketball team received signed letters of intent from shooting guards David Singleton and Jules Bernard on Wednesday, the first day of the early-signing period.

Singleton, who is 6 feet 4, is from Torrance Bishop Montgomery High. Bernard, 6-6, plays for Los Angeles Windward.

The Bruins also have a commitment from 6-10 center David Nwuba of Huntington (W.Va.) Prep.

Josh Gershon, the national recruiting analyst for Scout.com, described Singleton as a skilled scorer, whereas Bernard is more of a slasher and rebounder with potential to become an elite defender.

“I think they really complement each other well,” Gershon said. “They both have All-Pac-12-type upside.”

Nwuba is considered a top defender who can play center and power forward, though his offensive game is still evolving.

CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein, Lindsey Thiry and Mike DiGiovanna break down the Rams 51-17 victory over the New York Giants to improve to 6-2 at the halfway point of the season. The Times' Gary Klein, Lindsey Thiry and Mike DiGiovanna break down the Rams 51-17 victory over the New York Giants to improve to 6-2 at the halfway point of the season. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein, Lindsey Thiry and Mike DiGiovanna break down the Rams 51-17 victory over the New York Giants to improve to 6-2 at the halfway point of the season. The Times' Gary Klein, Lindsey Thiry and Mike DiGiovanna break down the Rams 51-17 victory over the New York Giants to improve to 6-2 at the halfway point of the season. CAPTION The 2017 Breeders' Cup is underway in Del Mar, and opened to a packed house. The 2017 Breeders' Cup is underway in Del Mar, and opened to a packed house. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams (5-2) matchup against the New York Giants (1-6) at MetLife Stadium. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams (5-2) matchup against the New York Giants (1-6) at MetLife Stadium. CAPTION Deontay Wilder will defend his heavyweight title against Bermane Stiverne on Saturday. Deontay Wilder will defend his heavyweight title against Bermane Stiverne on Saturday. CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish discusses his slider and starting Game 7 of the World Series. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish discusses his slider and starting Game 7 of the World Series.

ben.bolch@latimes.com

Follow Ben Bolch on Twitter @latbbolch