UCLA basketball signs two shooting guards

UCLA’s basketball team received signed letters of intent from shooting guards David Singleton and Jules Bernard on Wednesday, the first day of the early-signing period.
Singleton, who is 6 feet 4, is from Torrance Bishop Montgomery High. Bernard, 6-6, plays for Los Angeles Windward.
The Bruins also have a commitment from 6-10 center David Nwuba of Huntington (W.Va.) Prep.
Josh Gershon, the national recruiting analyst for Scout.com, described Singleton as a skilled scorer, whereas Bernard is more of a slasher and rebounder with potential to become an elite defender.
“I think they really complement each other well,” Gershon said. “They both have All-Pac-12-type upside.”
Nwuba is considered a top defender who can play center and power forward, though his offensive game is still evolving.
