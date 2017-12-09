UCLA's sloppy ending haunts them in 78-69 overtime loss to Michigan

Ahead by double digits early in the second half, UCLA appeared comfortably on the way to its first quality victory of the season Saturday afternoon.

About a half-hour later, the Bruins walked off the court with what easily qualified as their worst defeat.

Some sloppy play and a missed free throw haunted UCLA over the final minutes of a 78-69 overtime loss to Michigan at the Crisler Center.

Michigan made two three-pointers in the opening minutes of the extra period after having struggled to shoot for most of the game and falling behind by 15 points early in the second half.

The game’s final sequence summed up the collapse. UCLA guard Aaron Holiday found a loose ball in his hands and went in for a layup … only to miss. Holiday walked slowly back toward the Bruins bench as teammate Thomas Welsh placed his hands on his hips on the far end of the court.

Holiday finished with 27 points and four rebounds but had seven turnovers to go with his seven assists. Welsh added 22 points on eight-for-12 shooting to go with 10 rebounds.

UCLA (7-2) looked like it might just have to make some free throws to pull away late in regulation when Michigan’s Xavier Simpson stole the ball from Holiday and went in for a layup that pulled the Wolverines to within 64-63 with 18 seconds left.

Michigan fouled Bruins forward Gyorgy Goloman, who made one of two free throws to extend UCLA’s lead to two points. But Welsh fouled Eli Brooks driving to the basket, and Brooks made both free throws to tie the score.

UCLA had a chance to win at the end of regulation, but Holiday had the ball stripped and a contested jumper by Prince Ali was off the mark.

Moritz Wagner scored 23 points, and Charles Matthews had 20 for the Wolverines (8-3).

The Bruins opened the second half with a 16-4 run that appeared to give them control. Welsh passed to a cutting Kris Wilkes for a dunk, and Holiday rose for a three-pointer that gave UCLA a 46-31 lead.

But an offensive rebound by Michigan sparked an 8-0 run for the Wolverines, with every point scored by Matthews.

Holiday eventually swung the momentum back toward the Bruins when he made a three-pointer as the shot clock expired to give UCLA a 53-43 lead, turning to gloat at some courtside fans.

The Bruins did themselves a big favor by committing only one turnover in the second half before back-to-back turnovers by Holiday and Jaylen Hands led to Michigan baskets that pulled the Wolverines to within 54-50.

UCLA entered the game badly in need of a quality victory. The Bruins held a Ratings Percentage Index figure of 108 despite having lost only one game, largely because they had beaten a lackluster list of opponents. Michigan entered the game with an RPI of 70.

Michigan students greeted the Bruins with a bevy of China flags and signs referencing the international shoplifting incident from last month that resulted in the indefinite suspensions of freshmen LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley.

One sign purported to tout Ball’s career stats, noting he had zero points, rebounds, assists and blocks but one steal. Another sign referenced Ball’s braggadocios father, reading, “LaVar scored more than LiAngelo.” A third sign, alluding to the fact that LiAngelo and younger brother LaMelo had signed with an agent, read “UCLA has no Balls.”

It was the first taste of what figures to be season-long teasing from rival fans. UCLA athletic director Dan Guerrero and senior associate athletic director Josh Rebholz were seated directly in front of students holding miniature China flags.

UCLA spent the first half acting like it was playing outside in the snowy, sloshy conditions, committing turnover after turnover. There were traveling violations, offensive fouls and passes thrown out of bounds

The Bruins held a 30-27 halftime lead largely on the strength of Welsh’s 13 points and eight rebounds. Welsh scored 11 consecutive points for UCLA late in the first half and made five of six shots, including the only three-pointer he took. His most memorable moment might have come when he held out the ball to fake his defender into looking away before rising for a jumper.

UCLA also benefited from the Wolverines making only 11 of 33 shots (33.3%) in the first half while outrebounding Michigan 26-10.

