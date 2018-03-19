UCLA hopes for big things against Creighton in second round of NCAA tournament

"When you're a top-10 program for most of the season in terms of rankings you do have a target on your back when you're picked to win things," said Close, in her seventh season at UCLA. "That's the reality. There has to be a maturity about you that knows that's coming and you have to match and exceed their aggression. There's nothing to lose for a team that can play really free and we just have to maintain who we are. Whatever that other team throws at you, you find the way to play towards that. I think that's just part of growing and that's an area we've had to grow in as well."