Another title for Katie Ledecky

Katie Ledecky held off Allison Schmitt in the 200-meter freestyle Thursday in a duel between two decorated Olympians at the swimming national championships in Irvine.
The win is Ledecky’s 15th career national title after capturing the 800 freestyle Wednesday. The two-time Olympian has two events remaining this weekend. Her time of 1 minute 55.82 seconds is second-fastest in the world this year.
Schmitt, who finished 1.22 seconds behind Ledecky, has earned eight medals in three Olympics.
In the closest race of the day at the Woollett Aquatics Center, 16-year-old Regan Smith and Kathleen Baker tied for first in the 200 backstroke in 2:06.43. Smith’s time set a junior world record.
Baker took the silver medal in the 100 backstroke at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016.
Other winners Thursday were Andrew Seliskar (men’s 200 freestyle), Josh Prenot (men’s 200 breaststroke), Micah Sumrall (women’s 200 breaststroke), Ryan Murphy (men’s 200 backstroke), Kelsi Dahlia (women’s 50 butterfly) and Michael Andrew (men’s 50 butterfly).
Dahlia tied her U.S. record in the butterfly, the lone American record of the night, finishing in 25.48 seconds.
Murphy, the defending Olympic gold medalist in the 200 backstroke, captured his third consecutive national title in the event.