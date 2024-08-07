U.S. earns redemption, wins first medal in artistic swimming in 20 years

The U.S. reacts after clinching a silver medal in the artistic swimming team acrobatic routine at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Wednesday in Saint-Denis, France.

The United States won a medal in artistic swimming for the first time in 20 years, completing a transformation four years ahead of schedule.

The Americans relocated to Los Angeles for training with an eye on reaching the podium during the 2028 Olympics, but the team surprised by earning a silver medal in team acrobatic artistic swimming Wednesday at the Paris Olympics.

The high marks for choreography and acrobatics represented redemption for the U.S. team, which failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. The Americans earned their first medal in artistic swimming since the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

China earned its first gold medal, putting together a dominant performance, and Spain got the bronze.

