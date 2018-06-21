Mile Jedinak's penalty kick gave Australia a 1-1 draw against Denmark and new life at the World Cup on Thursday.
The 38th-minute penalty was set up after Denmark forward Yussuf Poulsen was called for a handball following a video review. Poulsen was also given a yellow card and will be suspended for the team's final group match against France because of accumulation.
The goal was Jedinak's second from the spot at this year's World Cup, and it snapped Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel's five-match streak of shutouts for the Danes.
Diego Costa's third goal in two matches at the World Cup lifted Spain to a 1-0 win over a stubborn Iran side Wednesday.
The win brought Spain even on points with Portugal in Group B after Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates defeated Morocco on the same score line. Portugal and Spain drew 3-3 in their tournament opener last week. But Iran could still get through to the knockout round, depending on the results of the final group matches.
Costa has now scored nine goals in his last nine international starts for Spain. Only Ronaldo has more goals at the current World Cup, with four.
This World Cup will have a winner and undoubtedly will produce many memorable moments over the next 3 1/2 weeks.
Burger King says it's sorry for offering a lifetime supply of Whoppers to Russian women who get pregnant from World Cup players.
Critics assailed the offer, announced on Russian social media, as sexist and demeaning.
The announcement was removed Tuesday from Burger King's social media accounts but is still circulating among Russian social network users. It promised a reward to women who get “the best football genes” and “ensure the success of the Russian team for generations to come.”
Luis Suarez put both Uruguay and host Russia into the second round of the World Cup while eliminating Saudi Arabia and Egypt at the same time.
Suarez scored the winning goal in his 100th international appearance for Uruguay, knocking in a corner kick from Carlos Sanchez in the 23rd minute to give the two-time champions a 1-0 victory over the Saudis on Wednesday.
It was the Barcelona striker's 52nd goal for his country in that century of games.
Carlos Vela’s relationship with the World Cup is complicated. Over the last eight years it’s included three starts, a tournament-ending injury, a long self-imposed exile and Sunday, after his most important game on soccer’s biggest stage, a death in the family.
Pele was unparalleled as a soccer player. But as a prognosticator? Not so much.
Russia scored three goals in a 15-minute span early in the second half to set up a 3-1 win over Egypt on Tuesday, moving the host nation to the brink of the World Cup's knockout stage.
Mohamed Salah won and converted a penalty for a consolation goal on his return from injury but Egypt's first World Cup in 28 years could be over in barely five days following a second straight loss.
Ahmed Fathi poked the ball into his own net — for the fifth own-goal of the tournament — to put Russia ahead in the 47th minute. Then Denis Cheryshev and Artyom Dzyuba scored in quick succession to leave Russia on course for a victory that followed up a 5-0 opening-night win over Saudi Arabia.