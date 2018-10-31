Lakers rookie Moe Wagner will be active tonight, but isn't likely to see many minutes

Lakers rookie Moe Wagner will be active for the team Wednesday night against the Dallas Mavericks.
Lakers coach Luke Walton hopes that if Wagner plays it will be during garbage time.
“Ideally it would be better to get him in that type of situation,” Walton said. “That would be the ideal scenario for him getting his first NBA minutes.”
It’s the first time this season that Wagner will be available for the Lakers. He has been on rehab assignment with the South Bay Lakers, the Lakers’ developmental affiliate, since Friday.
Wagner played 21 minutes, 33 seconds in the South Bay Lakers’ season opener and made one of eight shots. His lone make came on one of his six three-point attempts.
Wagner, whom the Lakers drafted 25th overall in June, suffered a knee contusion in July during summer league.
The Lakers will be without Michael Beasley, who is still away from the team. Beasley has been tending to a family illness and was not with the team on Monday.