Five takeaways from the Lakers' 123-111 loss to the Toronto Raptors

1. Julius Randle showed some of the toughness the Lakers have been asking of him. He tangled with Jonas Valanciunas during the game, leading to a little pushing and shoving, and after it said he loves playing like that. "I don't know, I just play physical and some people don't like that," Randle said. About two weeks ago, Walton said he wanted Randle to be the person who sets the tone for physicality with the team. Since then, he's been pleased at how Randle has embraced that challenge. "It is more just [being] our aggressor so that we have somebody that is physical on our team that stands up when we get pushed around," Walton said. "And I think he has done a really nice job of that."