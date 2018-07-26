Angels trade catcher Martin Maldonado to Astros

In the latest sign that this might not be their year, the Angels on Thursday traded catcher Martin Maldonado to the Houston Astros for a minor leaguer and $250,000 to spend in signing international free agents.
Maldonado is eligible to leave as a free agent this fall, so the Angels extracted whatever return they could for him.
The Angels entered play Thursday 15 1/2 games out of first place in the American League West and 10 1/2 games out of a wild-card playoff spot.
Maldonado provides the Astros with a defense-first option they can use to combat the speed of the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Indians in the AL playoffs. Maldonado is batting .223 with five home runs, but he has caught the most innings of any AL catcher and has thrown out 12 of 27 runners trying to steal.
Maldonado is the Angels’ starting catcher. Their backup catcher, Rene Rivera, has been on the disabled list since May after surgery on his right knee.
The only other catcher on their 40-man roster had been Jose Briceño, 25, who made his major league debut in May. They added a catcher by promoting Francisco Arcia, 28, from triple-A Salt Lake. Arcia in his 12th minor league season but never has played in the majors.
The pitcher the Angels got in return: Patrick Sandoval, 21, a left-hander who attended Mission Viejo High. Sandoval is 7-1 with a 2.49 earned-run average at Class A Quad Cities this season. He has not risen above the Class A level in his four seasons of pro ball.