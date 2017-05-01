Impress your friends: Seven notes from Major League Baseball

A stat-driven update on the majors for May Day:

1. Bryce Harper scored 32 runs in April, a major league record for the month. The Kansas City Royals scored 63.

2. Anthony Rendon drove in 10 runs on the final day of April. Players who did not drive in 10 runs all month included Jose Bautista, Carlos Beltran, Edwin Encarnacion, Carlos Gonzalez, Eric Hosmer and Mike Napoli.

3. Rendon became the first player to drive in 10 runs in a game since the Angels’ Garret Anderson in 2007 and the first to go 6-for-6 with at least three home runs since the Dodgers' Shawn Green in 2002.

4. If the playoffs started today, the participants would be the Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies, Chicago Cubs and the Washington Nationals in the National League and the Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians, Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros in the American League.

4A, If the 2016 playoffs had started on May 1, the participants would have been the Dodgers, Cubs, Nationals, New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates in the NL and the Orioles, White Sox, Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers in the AL, with a tiebreaker between the Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners.

4B. The actual 2016 playoff field: the Dodgers, Cubs, Nationals, Mets and San Francisco Giants in the NL, and the Orioles, Red Sox, Rangers, Cleveland Indians and Toronto Blue Jays in the AL.

5. The Giants (9-17) have the worst record in the NL. The worst run differentials in the majors: the tanking San Diego Padres at -31, the Giants at -33 and the Royals at -37.

6. The Yankees and Orioles are tied atop the AL East. The Yankees’ run differential: +43. The Orioles’ run differential: +1.

7. The All-Star ballots were released Monday. The Dodgers’ nominee in left field is Andre Ethier. The Angels’ nominee at first base is Luis Valbuena. Neither has played this season.

