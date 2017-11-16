Giancarlo Stanton, Jose Altuve win baseball's MVP awards

As the baseball industry anxiously awaits a possible trade involving him, Giancarlo Stanton was selected most valuable player Thursday for the first time in his career.

The Miami right fielder and L.A. native narrowly edged Cincinnati first baseman Joey Votto for the National League honor as the two split first-place votes, 10 each from the 30 Baseball Writers’ Assn. of America voters. Stanton had one more second-place vote, which supplied the difference in the fourth-closest MVP balloting ever.

Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt finished third, with Colorado’s Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon close behind. For the first time in 38 years, six players received at least one first-place vote.

Stanton led the major leagues in home runs, with 59 to Votto’s 36. But Votto paced the sport in on-base percentage, his .454 mark smashing Stanton’s .376. Each time he batted, Votto was 20% more likely than Stanton to reach base.

But voters elected Stanton, whose contract with the Marlins contains a full no-trade clause. He can essentially control whether he is traded and, if so, to which team. It’s widely believed that the priority for Miami's new ownership regime, fronted by Derek Jeter, is to shed some of his massive salary. They should be able to do so if they are willing to accept a lesser prospect package, and Stanton approves.

In the American League, voters awarded Houston second baseman Jose Altuve the MVP honor, also a first for him. Altuve, who led all major leaguers with a .346 average, earned 27 first-place votes to handily beat New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge, Cleveland utility infielder Jose Ramirez and the Angels’ Mike Trout.

For the first time in his career, Trout did not finish in the top two of voting. He was fourth, and did not place higher than third on any ballot. He missed 48 games this season, mostly because he tore a thumb ligament while sliding into second base during a game in May.

Five Dodgers received votes on the National League ballot. Third baseman Justin Turner finished eighth, first baseman Cody Bellinger ninth, closer Kenley Jansen 15th, ace Clayton Kershaw 17th and shortstop Corey Seager 18th.

In addition to Trout, Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons and left fielder Justin Upton earned votes in the American League. Named on two-thirds of ballots, Simmons finished eighth in the league. With four votes, Upton placed 16th.

