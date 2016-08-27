Rangers reliever Jeremy Jeffress could face suspension after arrest

Texas Rangers reliever Jeremy Jeffress remained away from the team Saturday while Major League Baseball looked into his arrest on suspicion of drunken driving.

Jeffress was put on MLB’s restricted list Friday, hours after he was booked into the Dallas County jail.

Thad Levine, the team's assistant general manager, said the players' union was working with the commissioner's office, along with Jeffress and his agent, to “determine a best course of action.”

Levine said he didn't know the timeframe for a decision. Jeffress, 28, could possibly face a suspension.

Seattle placed right-handed reliever Tom Wilhelmsen on the 15-day disabled list with lower back spasms. . . . Detroit activated shortstop Jose Iglesias, who had been on the 15-day disabled list since Aug. 12 because of a left hamstring strain.