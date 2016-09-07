Balky shoulder benches Correa

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa was sent home from the team’s trip because of inflammation in his left shoulder.

Manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday he was optimistic that last year’s American League rookie of the year would be able to play this weekend when the Astros host the Chicago Cubs. Hinch said the team wanted Correa to undergo additional medical tests.

“Carlos is a little beat up, so we sent him to see our doctors,” Hinch said. “He had tests today, so we felt that was the right decision.”

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis was scratched from the starting lineup for Wednesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays because of a sore left hand. ... Wendy Lewis, among the highest-ranking black executives in MLB, is leaving after two decades to take an executive position at McDonald’s Corp.