Baseball notes: Rays’ Jake Odorizzi is put on DL

Tampa Bay Rays starter Jake Odorizzi was put on the 10-day disabled list because of a hamstring strain.

Odorizzi, who faced four Boston Red Sox batters in the first inning Saturday, threw a pitch to Mitch Moreland and bent over in apparent pain. He then left.

Erasmo Ramirez entered and gave up a home run to Moreland on his first pitch.

Finnegan leaves start

Cincinnati Reds left-hander Brandon Finnegan left after only one inning because of a strained muscle in the back of his left side.

Finnegan walked three batters, threw a wild pitch and gave up two runs to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Parker is injured

Left fielder Jarrett Parker broke his right collarbone in the San Francisco Giants’ 5-0 loss to the Colorado Rockies when he crashed into the wall while making a running catch.

Parker’s grab robbed DJ LaMahieu of an extra-base hit with two outs in the fourth inning.