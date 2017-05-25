MLB: David Price to make debut Monday

Red Sox pitcher David Price is set to make his season debut for Boston on Monday at the Chicago White Sox.

The 31-year-old left-hander, starting the second season of a $217-million, seven-year contact, has been recovering from a strained pitching elbow.

He gave up nine runs — six earned — and 12 hits in 52/3 innings during two rehab starts at triple-A Pawtucket.

Tough night

Jacob deGrom was scratched by the New York Mets from his scheduled start against the San Diego Padres on Thursday night because of discouraging weather reports. Rafael Montero started in deGrom’s place, and deGrom was rescheduled for Friday’s series opener at Pittsburgh. Mets manager Terry Collins said he spoke with deGrom in the afternoon, and they agreed not to risk a weather-shortened outing for the right-hander. ... The Atlanta Braves designated right-hander Josh Collmenter for assignment after he surrendered three homers and seven runs in the 10th inning of a loss to the Pirates.