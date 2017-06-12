MLB: Jerry Remy’s lung cancer returns

Boston Red Sox television analyst Jerry Remy said Monday he has been diagnosed with lung cancer for a fifth time and will have surgery in two weeks.

The 64-year-old Remy, who played the first three seasons of a 10-year major league career with the Angels from 1975-77, said he plans to work until the surgery and to return after the All-Star break.

Remy, who played in Boston from 1978-84 and has been a TV analyst there since 1988, was first diagnosed with cancer in 2008. “It’s something that I’ve been through a number of times,” he said. “It has not spread. It’s located in one spot and surgery will remove it.”

Houston placed right-hander Lance McCullers, one of its top starters, on the 10-day disabled list with a back problem, another blow to a rotation decimated by injuries. He is 6-1 with a 2.58 ERA. . . . Tampa Bay starter Matt Andriese returned to the DL with a stress reaction in his hip. . . . Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes, just back from a six-week DL stint for a hamstring strain, left a game against the Cubs because of a sore left heel. . . . Baltimore slugger Chris Davis left Monday’s game with an oblique strain.