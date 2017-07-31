Baseball notes: Yankees get pitcher Sonny Gray for three prospects

Pitcher Sonny Gray was traded to the Yankees from the Oakland Athletics for three prospects on Monday, boosting New York's starting rotation for an unexpected playoff run.

Oakland received Jorge Mateo, a top shortstop-outfielder prospect at Double-A; right-hander James Kaprielian, the 16th overall pick in the 2015 amateur draft who is recovering from Tommy John surgery on April 18; and Dustin Fowler, an outfielder who ruptured the patellar tendon in his right knee in the first inning of his major league debut on June 29, ending his season. New York also receives $1.5 million in international signing bonus allocation from the A's.

The was announced less than an hour before the 4 p.m. deadline for making deals without waivers.

Gray slots into the middle of a rotation for the AL East leaders that includes Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, CC Sabathia and Jaime Garcia, who was acquired Sunday from Minnesota.

A 27-year-old right-hander who has been slowed by a series of injuries, Gray is 6-5 with a 3.43 ERA in 16 starts this season and is 4-2 with a 1.37 ERA in his last six starts. He makes $3,575,000 and is not eligible for free agency until after the 2019 season.

He missed his scheduled opening day starts each of the past two seasons, with food poisoning last year and because of a lat strain that caused a disabled list trip at the start of this season. He was 5-11 last year following consecutive 14-win seasons.

Gray worked with a personal trainer for the first time this past offseason and appreciated the guidance through his regular arm care and maintenance routine.

He first spent a stint on the disabled list from May 21 to June 4 with a strain in his upper back last year, then went back on the DL again with a strained right forearm. After getting hurt Aug. 6, the 27-year-old Gray didn't pitch again until one inning of relief Sept. 28 at the Los Angeles Angels.

Cubs acquire Wilson and Avila

The Chicago Cubs acquired reliever Justin Wilson and catcher Alex Avila from the Detroit Tigers for minor league infielders Jeimer Candelario and Isaac Paredes, and a player to be named or cash consideration.

Wilson, who turns 30 on Aug. 18, is 3-4 with 13 saves and a 2.68 ERA in 42 appearances.

Avila, the 30-year-old son of Tigers general manager Alex Avila, is batting .274 with 11 homers and 32 RBIs.

Red Sox land Reed

Reliever Addison Reed was acquired by the Boston Red Sox from the New York Mets in exchange for right-handed pitching prospects Jamie Callahan, Gerson Bautista and Stephen Nogosek.

Reed, 28, is 1-2 with a 2.57 ERA and 19 saves in 21 chances. He has a $7.75-million salary and can become a free agent after the World Series.

More trades

Left-hander Francisco Liriano was sent to the Houston Astros from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for outfielders Nori Aoki and Teoscar Hernandez. Liriano, 33, is 6-5 with a 5.88 ERA in 18 starts. Aoki is hitting .272 with 19 RBIs and Hernandez spent most of the season at triple A. ... The Blue Jays also sent reliever Joe Smith to the Cleveland Indians for two minor leaguers. Smith, a 33-year-old right-hander, is 3-0 with a 3.28 ERA in 38 appearances. He pitched for the Indians from from 2009 to 2013. ... Infielder Tim Beckham, the top pick in the 2008 amateur draft, went from the Tampa Bay Rays to the Baltimore Orioles for minor league pitcher Tobias Myers. Beckham is hitting .259 with 12 homers and 36 RBIs. ... Journeyman infielder Adam Rosales is joining the Arizona Diamondbacks after being dealt by the A’s for minor league right-hander Jeferson Mejia. ... The Washington Nationals added a late-inning reliever by acquiring right-hander Brandon Kintzler from the Minnesota Twins for left-handed pitching prospect Tyler Watson and $500,000 in international bonus pool allocation. Kintzler, 32, is 28 of 32 in save opportunities and has a 2.48 ERA. Washington’s 5.07 bullpen ERA is worst in the NL. ... The Milwaukee Brewers reacquired right-hander Jeremy Jeffress, a year after sending their former closer to the Texas Rangers, in exchange for double-A pitcher Tayler Scott. Jeffress is 1-2 with a 5.31 ERA, and has given up a home run in each of his last four appearances.