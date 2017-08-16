Baseball notes: Ump Angel Hernandez shakes Ian Kinsler's hand after criticism

Umpire Angel Hernandez has shaken hands on the field with Ian Kinsler, a day after the Detroit Tigers second baseman said the veteran ump should find another job.

Hernandez was working second base Wednesday night for the finale of Detroit's series at Texas. When Kinsler took his position for the bottom of the first inning, there appeared to be a few words shared between the two before Hernandez walked up to Kinsler and shook his hand, and then briefly put his hand on the second baseman's shoulder.

It wasn't clear how or who initiated the handshake.

Kinsler's harsh and extended criticism of the umpire before Tuesday's game came a day after he was ejected from the series opener Monday for questioning balls and strikes while Hernandez worked behind the plate.

Hernandez said after Tuesday's game that he didn't care what Kinsler said and was only concerned about doing the best job he can.

Athletics get Sam Moll from Rockies

The Oakland Athletics acquired lefty Sam Moll from Colorado for a player to be named later or cash then optioned him to Triple-A Nashville. Oakland added right-hander Chris Hatcher to the 25-man roster and he made his A's debut in the sixth inning, a day after coming to Oakland in a trade from the Dodgers. The A's optioned righty Josh Smith to Nashville and designated righty Zach Neal for assignment to clear 40-man roster space to add Moll.

San Francisco Giants second baseman Joe Panik was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list retroactive to Monday after he was hit in the head during a home-plate collision Sunday against the Washington Nationals.