MLB notes: Detroit's Miguel Cabrera, Alex Wilson have suspensions reduced by one game

Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera and reliever Alex Wilson have started serving suspensions after their penalties were reduced by one game in settlements with Major League Baseball.

Cabrera will sit out six games and Wilson will miss three games for their actions on a fight-filled afternoon against the New York Yankees at Comerica Park on Aug. 24. Both players had appealed their bans.

Detroit manager Brad Ausmus was suspended one game and was to miss Saturday night's matchup against Cleveland.

There has been no resolution yet on the appeals by Yankees catchers Gary Sanchez, who was suspended four games, and Austin Romine, who was penalized two games.

Their appeals were heard Friday during a series between New York and AL East-leading Boston.

Outfielder Nori Aoki agreed to a contract with the New York Mets on Saturday and was expected to join the team before its game at Houston. Aoki had a $5.5-million, one-year contract and was released Tuesday by Toronto. The Mets pay just a prorated share of the $535,000 major league minimum, which comes to $87,705. Aoki has a .285 average with 128 doubles, 33 homers and 211 RBIs during a big league career that has included stops in for Milwaukee, Kansas City, San Francisco and Seattle.