MLB: Aaron Judge goes on record with 50th home run

Aaron Judge hit two homers in an 11-3 victory by the New York Yankees over Kansas City on Monday to reach 50. The former Fresno State star set an MLB seson record for home runs by a rookie.

Mark McGwire, who played at USC before his professional career, had the record with 49 for Oakland in 1987.

Judge is second in the majors behind Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton, who has 57 homers.

Boston infielder Eduardo Nunez left a game against Toronto after aggravating a right knee injury that forced him to sit out the previous 13 games. ...

Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier said the condition of the young girl injured by his foul ball last week has improved and she could be leaving a hospital soon.