MLB: Arizona assigns Tomas to Reno

Yasmany Tomas cleared waivers and was assigned outright to triple-A Reno by the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are responsible for the $42.5 million the outfielder is owed in the remaining three seasons of a $68.5-million, six-year contract.

Tomas, who defected from Cuba in 2014, batted .268 with 48 home runs in 305 games with the Diamondbacks.

The New York Yankees’ home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays was postponed because of snow and was rescheduled for Tuesday. The game between the Philadelphia Phillies and host New York Mets also was postponed. It will be made up as a single-admission doubleheader July 9. ...

The Atlanta Braves selected the contract of right-hander Anibal Sanchez from triple-A Gwinnett and added catcher Carlos Perez, recently acquired from the Angels, to the 25-man roster. ...

The Washington Nationals put catcher Matt Wieters on the 10-day disabled list because of an oblique strain. ...

Outfielder Michael Saunders agreed to a minor league contract with the Baltimore Orioles, who assigned him to triple-A Norfolk.