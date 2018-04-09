MLB: Brewers put Christian Yelich on the disabled list

Christian Yelich took some swings in the batting cage but his right oblique was still sore.
So the Milwaukee Brewers placed him on the 10-day disabled list on Sunday, four days after one of their prized offseason acquisitions got hurt during a 6-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. The move was retroactive to Thursday.
"The fact I don't remember doing it on a specific swing is probably good news," Yelich said before the Brewers' 3-0 loss to the Cubs. "Discomfort kind of grew, and as a precaution, to make sure it wasn't worse, we kind of toned it back a little bit. It's really frustrating, you know? That's the biggest thing."
Right-hander Taylor Wiliams was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs to take Yelich's roster spot.
Manager Craig Counsell said Yelich reported soreness after hitting over the weekend.
"So we did an MRI, the MRI is clean," Counsell said. "There's certainly a possibility it's (only) 10 days."
The outfielder, acquired from Miami, was hitting .385 with one homer and five RBIs. Yelich and Lorenzo Cain, who returned to Brewers as a free agent after seven seasons in Kansas City, came to Milwaukee on back-to-back days in January.
Yelich said he did not suffer a setback.
"We were trying to push it to make it in the time frame to stay off the DL, and it just wasn't happening. So take the extra time, get it right, and hopefully be good to go soon," he said.
Etc.
Shortstop Xander Bogaerts left the Boston Red Sox's game with the Tampa Bay Rays in the seventh inning after injuring his left ankle. Manager Alex Cora said he expected to know more Monday about the severity of the injury. ... Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez broke his right thumb after getting hit by a pitch from Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Jameson Taillon in the fourth inning. ... Cleveland Indians right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks after straining his right calf, an injury similar to the one that caused him to sit out nearly two months last season. Chisenhall was injured while making a running catch Saturday against the Kansas City Royals. ... The series finale between the Seattle Mariners and the Minnesota Twins was postponed because of freezing temperatures in Minneapolis. The game was rescheduled for May 14.