MLB: Brewers put Christian Yelich on the disabled list

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts left the Boston Red Sox's game with the Tampa Bay Rays in the seventh inning after injuring his left ankle. Manager Alex Cora said he expected to know more Monday about the severity of the injury. ... Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez broke his right thumb after getting hit by a pitch from Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Jameson Taillon in the fourth inning. ... Cleveland Indians right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks after straining his right calf, an injury similar to the one that caused him to sit out nearly two months last season. Chisenhall was injured while making a running catch Saturday against the Kansas City Royals. ... The series finale between the Seattle Mariners and the Minnesota Twins was postponed because of freezing temperatures in Minneapolis. The game was rescheduled for May 14.