MLB: Yadier Molina, Torey Lovullo are suspended

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo went on the 10-day disabled list with lower-back tightness. He's batting .107. ... Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Kendrys Morales went on the 10-day DL with a strained right hamstring. Morales is batting .227 with one home run and six runs batted in. ... Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon went on the 10-day DL with a torn hip labrum. Tests showed that an old tear Gordon had been playing through had worsened. He is batting .174. ... San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Johnny Cueto went on the 10-day DL with a sprained left ankle.