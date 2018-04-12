MLB: Mets’ Travis d’Arnaud has elbow tear

New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud is on the disabled list for the fifth consecutive year.
The club said Wednesday that d'Arnaud has a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and that surgery is possible.
The Lakewood High product is batting .200.
Etc.
Atlanta Braves right-hander Brandon McCarthy left his start against the Washington Nationals after suffering a dislocation of his left shoulder while covering first base. ...
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina dropped an appeal of his one-game suspension stemming from an altercation with Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo on Sunday and sat out Wednesday against Milwaukee. Molina was penalized for making contact with plate umpire Tim Timmons. ...
The Nationals designated for assignment catcher Miguel Montero, who was 0 for 11 in four games, and put left fielder Adam Eaton on the DL because of a bone bruise in his left ankle. ...
The San Diego Padres put outfielder Manuel Margot on the DL because of bruised ribs. He is batting .159. ...
Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is expected to be activated Friday from the DL. He is returning from hand surgery. ...
The New York Yankees are the most valuable franchise in baseball at an estimated value of $4 billion, according to Forbes. They are followed by the Dodgers ($3 billion), Chicago Cubs ($2.9 billion), San Francisco Giants ($2.85 billion) and Boston Red Sox ($2.8 billion).