MLB: Danny Farquhar alert after surgery

Chicago White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar is talking to doctors and family after surgery over the weekend to address a ruptured aneurysm that occurred during Friday night’s game against Houston.

Farquhar, a married father of three children, remains in critical but stable condition at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

The White Sox announced Monday the 31-year-old right-hander is expected to remain hospitalized for the next few weeks.

“We are very happy that he is trending in the right direction,” manager Rick Renteria said.

The Boston Red Sox traded left-hander Roenis Elias to the Seattle Mariners for future considerations. Elias was 1-0 with a 1.23 earned-run average at triple-A Pawtucket. In 55 major league appearances, he is 15-21 with a 4.20 ERA. The 29-year-old Cuban was signed by the Mariners as a free agent in 2011. ...

The Red Sox and Washington Nationals are the only teams on track to pay baseball’s luxury tax this year, according to opening-day payroll totals compiled by MLB and obtained by the Associated Press. Boston’s payroll at the start of the season for purposes of the tax was $233.9 million, which would cause the Red Sox to pay a $9.4-million tax. Washington’s payroll was $201 million, which would result in a tax of $1.2 million.