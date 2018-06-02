MLB notes: Red Sox put Dustin Pedroia back on disabled list

The Cleveland Indians have signed 36-year-old left-hander Oliver Perez for their struggling bullpen. This is Perez's eighth major league team. The move was made before the game at Minnesota on Saturday when the Indians designated left-hander Jeff Beliveau for assignment. Perez pitched in 16 games with a 2.57 ERA this season for triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, a New York Yankees affiliate. He had a 4.95 ERA over 64 appearances last year for Washington.