MLB notes: Red Sox put Dustin Pedroia back on disabled list

Dustin Pedroia's return from the disabled list lasted three games. The four-time All-Star second baseman was put back on the DL by the Boston Red Sox on Saturday because of left knee inflammation.
The 34-year-old had knee surgery in October, made his season debut May 26 and went 1 for 11 with two walks. He was a late scratch from the lineup Thursday because of lingering soreness.
Boston announced the move Saturday and made it retroactive to Wednesday, the day after Pedroia last played. Boston put right fielder Mookie Betts on the 10-day disabled list with an abdominal strain on Friday, a move made retroactive to Tuesday.
First baseman Sam Travis and left-handed pitcher Bobby Poyner were recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket.
Travis, 24, hit .220 with four home runs in 34 games for Pawtucket, making 25 starts at first base and five in left field.
Poyner, 25, began the season with Boston and allowed two runs on 12 hits over 9 2/3 innings of nine relief appearances. He had a 3.18 ERA in 10 minor league appearances while holding opponents to a .179 batting average.
Belt has appendix removed
Giants first baseman Brandon Belt has had an appendectomy and is expected to be released from a Bay Area hospital Saturday.
The club said he underwent the procedure late Friday.
Belt had one at-bat in a 4-0 victory against Philadelphia on Friday night. He was removed in the third inning and taken to a hospital for possible appendicitis. Manager Bruce Bochy said Belt hadn't felt well before the game and then got worse.
Belt is batting .307 with 11 home runs and 31 RBIs in 53 games.
Etc.
The Cleveland Indians have signed 36-year-old left-hander Oliver Perez for their struggling bullpen. This is Perez's eighth major league team. The move was made before the game at Minnesota on Saturday when the Indians designated left-hander Jeff Beliveau for assignment. Perez pitched in 16 games with a 2.57 ERA this season for triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, a New York Yankees affiliate. He had a 4.95 ERA over 64 appearances last year for Washington.