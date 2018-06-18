MLB: Carlos Carrasco is put on Indians' DL

Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola was chased by Milwaukee with one out in the fourth inning, the first time the right-hander has failed to pitch at least five innings since May 31, 2017, a streak that spanned 35 starts. ... Tampa Bay, which has been hurt by injuries to its rotation, employed a reliever to open for the 15th time in 29 games. ... Over the last 11 home games, Atlanta starters have a 1.00 ERA, giving up eight earned runs in 72 innings. No starter has given up more than two runs during the streak. ... Toronto allowed a season-worst five stolen bases, four by Michael A. Taylor, in an 8-6 victory over Washington. The five steals matched the Nationals’ season high. ... Colorado lost for a National League-high 21st time after holding a lead. ... Shortstop Jurickson Profar leads Texas with 33 runs batted in since May 1. For the season, he has 41 RBIs after having only 53 in his first four injury-riddled seasons.