MLB: Tigers to play Royals in Omaha next year

The Detroit Tigers will play a regular-season game against the Kansas City Royals at TD Ameritrade Park on June 13, 2019 — two days before the start of the College World Series.
“The College World Series in and of itself is a great event with a great tradition,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said at a news conference. “We hope by playing here we bring even more attention to this game and help strengthen our relationship with the NCAA and college baseball as a whole.”
Miami pitcher Dan Straily has been suspended for five games for intentionally throwing a pitch at San Francisco’s Buster Posey while warnings were in place for both teams. Major League Baseball also suspended Marlins manager Don Mattingly for one game Thursday and fined Straily and Mattingly undisclosed amounts. ...
Shelby Miller is scheduled to return to the Arizona Diamondbacks’ rotation Monday, 14 months after the right-hander underwent elbow ligament replacement surgery. A 15-game winner in 2013 with the St. Louis Cardinals and an All-Star in 2015 with the Atlanta Braves, Miller was injured in his fourth start last season. ...
The Cardinals placed right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha on the 10-day disabled list with a left oblique strain and recalled right-hander John Gant from triple-A Memphis. Wacha, who leads the team in wins (8-2) and strikeouts (71) in 15 starts with a 3.20 ERA, left Wednesday’s start against the Philadelphia Phillies with the injury. ...
The Seattle Mariners placed right-handers Juan Nicasio and Dan Altavilla on the 10-day disabled list.