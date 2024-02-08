Advertisement
Play ball! High school baseball and softball seasons begin Saturday

Hart baseball coach Jim Ozella begins his 25th and final season on Saturday.
By Eric Sondheimer
Weather and fields permitting, the high school baseball and softball seasons will begin Saturday.

The PBR tournament, originally scheduled to be played at Great Park in Orange County, has been switched to be played at Gahr, JSerra and Hart Park on Saturday.

No. 1 Corona and No. 2 Harvard-Westlake are both opening at Hart Park with their ace pitchers available. JSerra will host four games.

The Easton tournament will be held around the San Fernando Valley.

Hart coach Jim Ozella begins his 25th and final season with a home game against Oxnard Pacifica.

In softball, Granada Hills, the City Section title favorite, opens Saturday against Cypress.

