Play ball! High school baseball and softball seasons begin Saturday
Weather and fields permitting, the high school baseball and softball seasons will begin Saturday.
The PBR tournament, originally scheduled to be played at Great Park in Orange County, has been switched to be played at Gahr, JSerra and Hart Park on Saturday.
No. 1 Corona and No. 2 Harvard-Westlake are both opening at Hart Park with their ace pitchers available. JSerra will host four games.
Saturday baseball schedule.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 7, 2024
Gahr HS:
11:00AM - Cypress v Gahr
JSERRA:
9:00AM - El Dorado v Maranatha
12:00PM - Mira Costa v JSerra
3:00PM - HB v ND
6:00PM - La Mirada v SM
Hart Park:
2:00PM - Etiwanda v OLu
4:30PM - Ayala v Corona
7:00PM - South Hills v Harvard Westlake
The Easton tournament will be held around the San Fernando Valley.
Easton baseball tournament begins on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/G7oVoxGskG— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 8, 2024
Hart coach Jim Ozella begins his 25th and final season with a home game against Oxnard Pacifica.
In softball, Granada Hills, the City Section title favorite, opens Saturday against Cypress.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.