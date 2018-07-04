MLB: Wade LeBlanc gets an extension

The Seattle Mariners announced Tuesday that they are extending the contract of left-hander Wade LeBlanc through 2019.
According to reports, LeBlanc, 33, will be paid $2.75 million next season.
LeBlanc is 4-0 with a 3.19 earned-run average after beating the Angels 4-1 on Tuesday.
Etc.
Texas designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo extended his major league-high on-base streak to 43 games with a walk against Houston left-hander Dallas Keuchel. ...
Houston catcher Brian McCann was put on the disabled list because of knee discomfort. ...
Baltimore outfielder Colby Rasmus was put on the restricted list by the club after saying he was leaving. Rasmus, who has struggled to play through a left hip injury for two seasons, was batting .133 with one home run in 18 games.