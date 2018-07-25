MLB: Gary Sanchez back on disabled list

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez was put back on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday because of a strained right groin, a day after failing to hustle on a pair of key plays in a 7-6 loss to Tampa Bay. Sanchez missed 20 games from June 25 to July 19 because of the groin injury.
New York Mets outfielder Yoennis Cespedes also returned to the DL days after being activated. The team is still deciding if he will have surgery on both heels, which would sideline him up to 10 months.
Seattle’s James Paxton had a setback in his recovery from a lower back injury and was scratched from his start Tuesday; he remains on the DL. ...
Struggling Texas center fielder Delino DeShields Jr. was optioned to triple-A Round Rock. The Rangers recalled left-hander Brandon Mann from triple A. ...
Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant was held out of Tuesday’s lineup against Arizona with a recurrence of the left shoulder inflammation that caused him to miss 16 games.