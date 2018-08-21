MLB: White Sox manager Rick Renteria taken to hospital

Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria was taken to a hospital after complaining of lightheadedness Monday.
The 56-year-old Renteria was at the ballpark when the issue arose and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis as a precaution. A team official says tests didn’t show any problems.
Bench coach Joe McEwing served as manager for Monday night’s one-game makeup in Minnesota.
Renteria is in his third season as the White Sox manager.
Former pitcher Joe Landrum, whose son Bill also pitched in the big leagues, has died. He was 89. The elder Landrum played two seasons with the Brooklyn Dodgers and was Clemson’s first baseball All-American. ...
Doc Edwards, a major league catcher who went on to manage the Cleveland Indians for three seasons in the 1980s, has died. He was 81. Edwards succeeded Pat Corrales as manager of Cleveland, where in 1962 he began his major league career as a player. ...
The Atlanta Braves promoted 20-year-old right-hander Bryse Wilson to start against Pittsburgh Pirates Monday night. He became the youngest starting pitcher to win a 1-0 game in his debut.