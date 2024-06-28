Advertisement
Sports

Orlando Cepeda, San Francisco Giants great and Hall of Fame first baseman, dies at 86

Infielder Orlando Cepeda of the San Francisco Giants.
San Francisco Giants star Orlando Cepeda smiles during practice in April 1964. Cepeda was an 11-time All-Star over the course of his Hall of Fame career.
(Associated Press)
Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO — 

Orlando Cepeda, the slugging first baseman nicknamed “Baby Bull” who became a Hall of Famer among the early Puerto Ricans to star in the major leagues, has died. He was 86.

The San Francisco Giants and his family announced the death Friday night and a moment of silence was held on the scoreboard at Oracle Park midway through a game against the Dodgers.

“Our beloved Orlando passed away peacefully at home this evening, listening to his favorite music and surrounded by his loved ones,” his wife, Nydia, said in a statement released through the team. “We take comfort that he is at peace.”

Cepeda was a regular at Giants home games through the 2017 season until he dealt with some health challenges. He was hospitalized in the Bay Area in February 2018 following a cardiac event.

One of the first Puerto Rican stars in the majors but limited by knee issues, he became Boston’s first designated hitter and credits his time as a DH for getting him enshrined into the Hall of Fame in 1999 as selected by the veteran’s committee.

When the Red Sox called Cepeda in December 1972 to inquire whether he’d like to be their first designated hitter, the unemployed player accepted on the spot.
Orlando Cepeda of the San Francisco Giants in March 1961.
Orlando Cepeda while with the San Francisco Giants in March 1961.
(Associated Press)

