MLB: Marco Gonzales goes on disabled list

The Seattle Mariners have put left-handed starter Marco Gonzales on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained neck muscle.
Seattle announced the move during its off-day Monday before starting a two-game series at San Diego. Gonzales was scheduled to start the second game of the series against the Padres on Wednesday.
The surging New York Yankees appear to have help on the way. All-Star slugger Aaron Judge participated in baserunning and fielding drills at Yankee Stadium, and Gary Sanchez and Didi Gregorius have also made progress in their recoveries from injuries. ...
The Major League Baseball Players Assn. has hired longtime sports law attorney and litigator Bruce Meyer as senior director of collective bargaining and legal. Meyer will focus on negotiation and enforcement of the CBA and report to MLBPA executive director Tony Clark.