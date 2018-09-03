MLB: Aaron Judge begins taking cage swings off tee in his rehab

“Just moving in the right direction. Definitely a big step,” Judge said, sitting in the Oakland Coliseum dugout. “I'm kind of on track with what we kind of wanted to accomplish, so I'm excited about the progress we're making so far. It feels good. So I've just got to keep moving forward, keep having good days and just keep kind of building off that. Hopefully ramp it up here in the next couple days and be back out there soon.”