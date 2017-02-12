MLB report: Braves acquire Brandon Phillips from Reds for two pitchers

The Atlanta Braves have acquired three-time All-Star Brandon Phillips from the Cincinnati Reds for two pitchers.

The Braves traded left-hander Andrew McKirahan and minor league right-hander Carlos Portuondo on Sunday.

Phillips, a 35-year-old second baseman who has repeatedly blocked trades, is signed through the 2017 season.

Phillips has a .275 batting average with 334 doubles and 197 home runs in his 15 seasons in the majors. He is only 137 hits shy of 2,000 for his career.

Braves General Manager John Coppolella calls Phillips a “Gold Glove-caliber defender” whom he hopes will add depth to the team's offensive lineup. Phillips graduated from Redan High in Stone Mountain, Ga., in 1999. He was drafted in the second round by the Montreal Expos. His debut came with the Cleveland Indians in 2002.

Signs point to Syndergaard on opening day

New York Mets Manager Terry Collins has not officially revealed his opening day starter yet, waiting instead for a spring training announcement.

The worst-kept secret around the Mets is that it will be Noah Syndergaard taking the mound in the top of the first inning at Citi Field when New York opens the season against the Atlanta Braves. That doesn't mean the right-hander considers himself the staff ace.

“I really wouldn't say I'm the leader of the staff. I think we're all leaders in our own way and we're all pulling for one another,” Syndergaard said at the club's spring training home on Sunday, the day before pitchers and catchers report. “It's like a brotherhood within the team. It's really something cool to be a part of.”