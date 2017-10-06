Diamondbacks fan is regretting bet made on Archie Bradley's at bat during wild-card game

A bet isn’t a bet unless you shake on it, right? That is one lesson an Arizona Diamondbacks fan learned during Wednesday’s NL wild-card between the Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockies.

During the bottom of the seventh inning, the Diamondbacks were hanging onto a 6-5 lead after coughing up a 6-0 early lead. With two runners on the bases and two outs, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo decided to let his relief pitcher Archie Bradley go up to bat.

Usually when pitchers go up to bat, it’s expected as an easy out. One Diamondbacks fan was so confident that Rockies relief pitcher Pat Neshek would get the out that he placed an erroneous bet on Twitter.

And let’s see what happened.

That was not just one but two runs on that triple by Bradley. It was the first triple by a relief pitcher in MLB postseason history.

Buss probably thought the tweet wouldn’t attract attention, but it garnered so much attention that Bradley himself took notice.

The official Twitter account of the Diamondbacks also poked fun at Buss and supported Bradley’s opinion.

Although he might not actually go forth with the bet, Buss is still in negotiations with Bradley over what he should do instead. One Twitter user commented that Buss should donate the money that it would cost to get the tattoo to Bradley’s charity of choice.

The Diamondbacks defeated the Rockies, 11-8, and will take on the Dodgers in a best-of-five NLCS series starting Friday.

