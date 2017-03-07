Spring training: Giants 4, Dodgers 2

The Dodgers’ record fell to 6-6 in Cactus League play with a 4-2 loss to San Francisco on Tuesday at Camelback Ranch in Phoenix.

AT THE PLATE: Second baseman Logan Forsythe had two hits. He’s batting .462 (six for 13) this spring. … Chris Taylor, trying to make the roster as a backup shortstop and center fielder, singled to lift his Cactus League average to .400.

ON THE MOUND: Clayton Kershaw walked leadoff batter Gorkys Hernandez. Yasmani Grandal threw him out trying to steal, and Kershaw retired all eight of his remaining hitters. … Kershaw gave up no hits in three innings; six relievers pitched an inning each and gave up a total of 10 hits. … Reliever Josh Fields, competing in a wide-open bullpen derby, has given up six runs in 2 1/3 innings this spring.

EXTRA BASES: First baseman Adrian Gonzalez singled for his first Cactus League hit. After five at-bats for the Dodgers this spring, he joins Team Mexico for the World Baseball Classic. … Outfielder Andre Ethier, who left Monday’s game because of back tightness, is not expected to return before Friday.

UP NEXT: Milwaukee on Wednesday, noon PST at Maryvale Baseball Park. TV/Radio: None.

