Spring training: Rockies 10, Dodgers 9

The Colorado Rockies defeated the Dodgers, 10-9, Monday. The Dodgers have a 6-5 record in Cactus League spring-training games.

AT THE PLATE: Center fielder Joc Pederson had two hits, including his second home run of the spring. … Shortstop Enrique Hernandez had two hits, in his last game before joining Puerto Rico for the World Baseball Classic. … First baseman Adrian Gonzalez had his first two at-bats of the spring; he’ll take two more Tuesday and then join Mexico for the WBC. … Outfielder Brett Eibner, acquired from the Oakland Athletics in January, doubled twice, tripled and drove in three runs.

ON THE MOUND: The Dodgers used nine pitchers, in part because starter Scott Kazmir was limited to one inning because of hip tightness. … Nonroster reliever Ralston Cash replaced Kazmir and gave up a triple and two home runs, with the three hits traveling a total of some 1,300 feet. … Chris Hatcher pitched one inning and gave up three runs on four consecutive hits — home run, double, home run, single.

EXTRA BASES: Outfielder Andre Ethier’s back tightened up after he beat out an infield single to start the game. He was removed after two innings. … With a day off Thursday and the returns of Brandon McCarthy and Hyun-Jin Ryu crowding the starting rotation, the Dodgers plan to line up this way: Clayton Kershaw starts Tuesday, Rich Hill on Wednesday (with Kenta Maeda pitching a simulated game), McCarthy and Julio Urias on Friday, and Ryu on Saturday.

UP NEXT: vs. San Francisco, Tuesday at noon at Camelback Ranch. TV: None. Radio: 570.

