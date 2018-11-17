Former Westlake star Christian Yelich helps provides Thanksgiving dinner for fire victims at most valuable time

Several strides inside the training facility where Christian Yelich works out in the offseason, a banner with his likeness hung from the ceiling. In white letters was a message: “Congrats MVP!”
The newly minted most valuable player of the National League was standing outside in the space that usually serves as the parking lot for the Proactive Sports Performance Lab in Westlake Village. Yelich posed for a picture with a local firefighter, then another.
The Milwaukee Brewers outfielder wasn’t here to celebrate as much as he was to do whatever he could to help his hometown recover.
With the help of other local businesses, Proactive hosted an early Thanksgiving dinner Friday night for a few hundred victims and first responders of the Woolsey Fire and Borderline shooting. A day after he won the most important award of his career, the 26-year-old Yelich made it a point to be there.
“It’s the right thing to do,” Yelich said.
Yelich’s teammate Ryan Braun also attended. A former NL MVP who graduated from Granada Hills High School, Braun was forced by the fires to evacuate from his Malibu home.
Yelich grew up in Thousand Oaks and was an All-American at Westlake High. With homes in Westlake Village and Malibu, he still makes his off-season home in the area.
He knew countless people who were forced to evacuate from their homes because of the fires. He has been a patron of the Borderline Bar and Grill, the site of a Nov. 7 mass shooting where 12 people were killed by a gunman, who also died.
And when Yelich won the MVP award on Wednesday night, Emily Capretta said, “It was a triumph for us in our dark times.”
The owner of Proactive, Carpetta was one of the driving forces behind the event Friday night. She reached out to her cousin-in-law, Jessica Lopez, whose family owns the Stonefire Grill.
The restaurant agreed to cater dinner for 500 people, as Proactive’s parking lot was transformed into an outdoor dining area.
But there was more. Several other business donated time and resources. The parking lot of the office building across the street was converted into a mini-mart of sorts, where families who lost their homes in the fire could pick up everything from clothes to toys to pet food at no cost.
Proactive partnered with a local branch of the YMCA to raise money for families affected by the fire and shooting. As part of the fundraising efforts, Yelich donated a pair of autographed shoes that are being auctioned on Proactive’s Instagram account, @proactivesp. Carpetta said all money collected will go directly to families affected by the tragedies.