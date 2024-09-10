Nine days after being shot in chest, 49ers’ Ricky Pearsall honors those who saved his life

49ers receiver Ricky Pearsall with San Francisco Police Sgt. Joelle Harrell and Dr. Lucy Kornblith before Monday’s game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. The two were honored for saving Pearsall after he was shot Aug. 31 in the chest.

Ricky Pearsall was supposed to make his regular-season debut with the San Francisco 49ers on his 24th birthday.

Instead, the rookie wide receiver watched the 49ers’ season-opener against the New York Jets on Monday night in street clothes from the sideline, just nine days after being shot in the chest during an attempted robbery in San Francisco’s Union Square district.

Even if the start of his pro career will have to wait at least another three weeks while he’s on the non-football injury list, Pearsall was all smiles and appeared to be moving around just fine before the game, as he and the 49ers honored those who helped save his life after the Aug. 31 incident.

The former Arizona State and Florida receiver presented signed No. 14 jerseys, as well as enormous hugs, to San Francisco Police Sgt. Joelle Harrell and Dr. Lucy Kornblith as the crowd at Levi’s Stadium applauded them and the others whose efforts enabled Pearsall to leave San Francisco General Hospital just one day after the shooting and return to the team facility a day after that.

Pearsall, who was selected 31st overall by the 49ers in the 2024 NFL draft, was walking back to his car alone after shopping in a luxury store when police say a 17-year-old male tried to rob him, targeting his Rolex watch. The attacker’s gun fired multiple times during an ensuing struggle and both Pearsall and the assailant were shot, according to police.

A bullet entered through Pearsall’s chest and exited through his back but missed his vital organs, according to a social media post by his mother, Erin. Harrell was the initial first responder to arrive at the scene, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. She kept pressure on the front wound using Pearsall’s shirt and on the back wound using her own baseball cap.

Harrell told the Chronicle she kept repeating to Pearsall to just focus on breathing.

“And he listened,” she said. “He calmed down, and that’s what I wanted him to do.”

Kornblith is a surgeon who specializes in traumatic injuries and other conditions requiring acute care at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center, as well as an associate professor of surgery at UC San Francisco.

A teenager has been charged with multiple felonies, including attempted murder in connection with the shooting. He was shot in his left arm, according to police, and treated at the same hospital. The suspect’s attorney said last week that his client was bandaged but recovering well.

On Monday, Pearsall, Harrell and Kornblith watched the 49ers earn a 32-19 win over the Jets.