Former Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez is released by the New York Mets

First baseman Adrian Gonzalez was cut by the New York Mets on Sunday night following their 2-0 victory over the New York Yankees.
The five-time All-Star struck out in all three of his at-bats during that game, part of a 1-for-19 slump for the 15-year veteran who spent the previous five-plus seasons with the Dodgers. He is batting .237 with six home runs and 26 RBIs this year.
Last season, Gonzalez played in just 71 games because of a herniated disk in his back. During Gonzalez’s absence, then-rookie Cody Bellinger emerged as an All-Star for the Dodgers at first base.
With one season left on a $154 million, seven-year contract he originally signed with the Boston Red Sox, Gonzalez was sent to the Atlanta Braves in December as part of a trade that brought outfielder Matt Kemp back to the Dodgers.
He was released by the Braves two days later and signed by the Mets for the league minimum in January. The Braves are still on the hook for Gonzalez’s $21.5 million salary for this season, minus the $545,000 that will be paid by the Mets.
The Mets will recall first baseman Dominic Smith from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.