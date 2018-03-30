MLB: Cardinals add closer Greg Holland

Yuli Gurriel of the Houston Astros started the season on baseball's restricted list to serve a five-game suspension rather than on the disabled list after hand surgery last month. Gurriel was suspended after making an inappropriate gesture during Game 3 of the World Series. He said then that he didn't intend to offend then-Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish when he pulled on the corners of his eyes after homering against the pitcher from Japan. Barring rainouts, he will lose $322,581 of his $12 million salary. ... Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki was put on the 60-day disabled list because of bone spurs in his right heel, retroactive to Wednesday. Tulowitzki suffered a season-ending ankle injury July 28 and has not played since.